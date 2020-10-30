Last weekend, football fans were wowed by one of the best hustle plays they’ve seen over the past few years.

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker following an interception.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception to Baker, who looked like he had a 97-yard touchdown return. Baker raced his way down the sideline, but fans could see Metcalf gaining on the star safety.

In the end, the star wide receiver won out, chasing down Baker inside the 10-yard line. Everyone around the NFL took note, praising Metcalf for the incredible play.

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill commented on the play as well. He said Metcalf made a “nice play” but that his quarterback – Patrick Mahomes – “doesn’t throw interceptions.”

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill opens by saying DK Metcalf had a 'nice play' but he would never make that play because 'Pat doesn't throw interceptions'. pic.twitter.com/lhEUDH11Hd — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 30, 2020

Russell Wilson historically hasn’t thrown very many interceptions in a given season. However, on Sunday night, he threw three interceptions to the Cardinals, bringing his season total up to six.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown just one interception on the season.

The most interceptions Wilson has throw in one season is 11 – which he did in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. Mahomes on the other hand, threw 12 interceptions during his MVP season in 2018.

Both are among the best at their position in the league and generally only throw the ball to players on their own team.