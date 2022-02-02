U.S. Congress Member Reacts To NFL Lawsuit News

Brian Flores shocked the world on Tuesday, filing a class-action lawsuit against the NFL. It highlights the league’s alleged racist hiring practices.

In a letter obtained by The Washington Post, Rep. Bobby L. Rush called for the Consumer Protection and Commerce “to swiftly hold a hearing on the issue of systemic racism in the NFL.”

Rush’s request was sent to Rep. Jan Schakowsky, the subcommittee’s chair

“I know you share my commitment to increasing diversity, both on and off the football field,” Rush wrote, via The Washington Post. “I am also confident that you share my belief that it is the responsibility of this Subcommittee — given our jurisdiction over professional sports — to shine a bright light on these allegations and to thoroughly investigate these concerns.”