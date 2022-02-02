U.S. Congress Member Reacts To NFL Lawsuit News

Brian Flores shocked the world on Tuesday, filing a class-action lawsuit against the NFL. It highlights the league’s alleged racist hiring practices.
In a letter obtained by The Washington Post, Rep. Bobby L. Rush called for the Consumer Protection and Commerce “to swiftly hold a hearing on the issue of systemic racism in the NFL.”
Rush’s request was sent to Rep. Jan Schakowsky, the subcommittee’s chair
“I know you share my commitment to increasing diversity, both on and off the football field,” Rush wrote, via The Washington Post. “I am also confident that you share my belief that it is the responsibility of this Subcommittee — given our jurisdiction over professional sports — to shine a bright light on these allegations and to thoroughly investigate these concerns.”
Rush also pointed out that Mike Tomlin is currently the only Black head coach in the NFL.
“I am afraid that this lack of diversity is not a coincidence or a mere accident, but more systemic in nature,” Rush added. “Simply put, this is bold-faced racism.”
It’s unclear if this lawsuit will affect Flores’ coaching career in the NFL. At this time, he’s a candidate for the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints’ head coaching vacancies.
Hopefully, this decision from Flores will spark some positive changes around the league.