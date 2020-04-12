U.S. Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Addresses Her NFL Dreams

USWNT star Carli Lloyd made waves last year when she booted a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice.

Less than one year later, Lloyd has revealed that she wants to keep her NFL dream alive. In a recent sports panel on Yahoo Sports, Lloyd said she was confident that she could be a kicker if she put her mind to it.

However, she also made it clear that her current focus is on soccer. The USWNT was going to be in the Olympics this summer, with Lloyd expected to be on Vlatko Andonovski’s roster. But with the Olympics now pushed off due to COVID-19, she may have to wait a bit longer.

“First and foremost I’m focusing on soccer at the moment, but I’ve always been a kid who loves a challenge,” Lloyd said. “I’ve never backed down from any challenge. I know with proper training and the right technique and someone showing me how to properly kick, I know I could do it. It may have to get pushed a year or two, we’ll see. I know the times right now are a little up in the air, so we’ll see. I’m not ruling it out. You never know.”

There were reports back in August that NFL teams were willing to give her a chance to try out. One team was reportedly willing to add her to their preseason roster and let her kick in a game.

But Lloyd ultimately stuck with soccer that year. She continued playing for the USWNT in friendlies throughout the summer and fall.

Lloyd will also be turning 38 this summer, and the window for any athlete to perform at a high level is usually closing at that point.

But even if Lloyd doesn’t ultimately sign an NFL contract, her efforts to do so are already opening a crack for other women to give it a try.