Uncertainty Growing With Kyler Murray: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There is reportedly some uncertainty growing with Kyler Murray and his future in Arizona.

While the Cardinals appear to be committed to Murray long-term, they've yet to show it with a contract extension. According to reports, Murray isn't keen on the idea of playing the 2022 season without a longterm extension.

Things could get interesting in Arizona moving forward.

Murray reportedly "won't be too eager" to play the 2022 season without a big-time contract.

Murray will almost certainly stay in Arizona, but this will be a situation to monitor.

"What are the Cardinals doing?" one fan wondered on Twitter.

"He should sit the 1st week and prove a point," another fan suggested.

"Lol meanwhile I have Broncos fans trying to tell me “we can always just franchise tag Russell Wilson.” Yeah okay see how that works out," one fan added.

The Cardinals need to make sure they get the Kyler Murray situation ironed out before the regular season arrives.