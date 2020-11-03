Following Jimmy Garoppolo’s ankle injury suffered in the 49ers’ Week 8 matchup with the Seahawks, the quarterback was originally ruled out for at least 4-6 weeks. But, that time frame could’ve been extended significantly if the former Patriot required surgery to repair the injury.

Luckily for San Francisco fans, that will not be the case for now.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter that the 49ers QB would continue to recover without any surgical procedures.

No surgery for Jimmy G right now… https://t.co/NS6vJphlyG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

After he led San Francisco to an NFC championship last year, missing Garoppolo for 4-6 weeks this season is still a big concern. It’s certainly not the 49er’s only concern, though.

The team’s injury woes have been staggering this year, and the list of injured players has ballooned ever larger this week.

In addition to Garoppolo, the 49ers will also be without star TE George Kittle, backup TE Jordan Reed, No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel and almost the entire running back core, including starter Raheem Mostert. Safety Jaquiski Tartt also joined defensive stars Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman on the injury list this week.

With over 20 players on San Francisco’s massive injury list this week, the 49ers have a tough task ahead of them as they face the Packers on Thursday night.

Backup CJ Beathard won the start over Nick Mullens and will replace Garoppolo at quarterback on Thursday and presumably in the coming weeks.