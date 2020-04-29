The Spun

NFL Official Shares Update On 2020 Schedule Release

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on the field before a game.

While the majority of the sports world is on pause right now, the NFL continues to provide its fans something to look forward to. Now that we’ve moved past the 2020 NFL Draft, the next item to cross off the list is the schedule for next season.

It’s uncertain when sports will return to the national stage due to health concerns. Since it’s only April and there’s time for things to turn around, the outlook for the NFL isn’t too bad.

As for when the schedule will be unveiled, it appears the current target date is next week. Brian McCarthy, a public relations employee for the NFL, announced on Twitter that fans will find out their team’s schedule on May 9.

Kickoff for the regular season is slated for Sept. 10 with the season concluding on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV.

Obviously there are plenty of questions the NFL will have to answer in the coming months. However, the league has proven in recent weeks that it’s extremely flexible and willing to adjust.

When the schedule for the 2020 season is finally released next Saturday, you can expect analysts and fans to start making their predictions for each division.

It’ll also be fun to see which teams kick off the regular season, which land Thanksgiving games and which franchise lands the most prime-time games.

