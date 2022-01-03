Here’s An Updated Look At The AFC Playoff Picture

The AFC playoff picture has begun to take shape heading into Sunday night, with multiple teams being eliminated from contention.

As of 7 p.m. ET tonight, three teams (Broncos, Browns and Dolphins) have officially been knocked out of the running. On the flip side, the Chiefs, Titans, Bills, Bengals and Patriots are all locked into playoff berths.

Five teams–Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh–are still alive and fighting for the final two wild card spots.

Add the Ravens to the second group (my bad). https://t.co/5tSSKu3xdX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 3, 2022

A closer look at that final group reveals all five teams are not facing similar circumstances. For instance, if the Steelers lose to the Browns tomorrow night, they will also be eliminated.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has lost five straight games and needs to win next week and get some significant help to sneak in to the playoffs.

AFC playoff picture: 1) Titans: 11-5

2) Chiefs: 11-5

3) Bengals: 10-6

4) Bills: 10-6

5) Patriots: 10-6

6) Colts: 9-7

7) Chargers: 9-7

——–

Raiders: 9-7

Steelers: 7-7-1

Ravens: 8-8 PIT must win on MNF to stay alive Raiders/Chargers play next week Ravens need a lot of help — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2022

The Colts just have to beat the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to clinch a playoff appearance, which would leave a showdown between the Raiders and Chargers for the final spot. The winner would be in, while the loser goes home.

In addition to deciding the last two entrants into the playoffs, seeding will be at stake next week. There should be plenty of drama all throughout the conference in Week 18.