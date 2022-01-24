Urban Meyer Opens Up About Kicking Player Allegation

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is pushing back on the accusation that he kicked a player during his short NFL stint.

During a lengthy interview with OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Monday, Meyer steadfastly denied that he kicked Josh Lambo during a warmup session in the preseason.

“When you come out and say a player was kicked, that’s not true,” Meyer told Dakich, who then specifically asked if he had “kicked the kicker.”

“I certainly did not,” Meyer responded. “To kick someone? Come on. I’ve done this 37 years. Kick a player? The other players came up to me and said, ‘We saw the whole thing.'”

Did Urban Meyer Actually Kick His Kicker? | Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich https://t.co/JR4F1Z1JmT via @YouTube — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) January 24, 2022

Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times last month that Meyer delivered a “five out of 10” kick while he was stretching during warmups. Lambo also claimed that when he questioned Meyer, the coach responded with “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f–k I want.’”

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Meyer’s short-lived time with the Jaguars was marred by a myriad of issues. He was fired on December 16 with a 2-11 overall record.