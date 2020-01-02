Report: Browns Have ‘Strong Interest’ In Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has been floated as one of the top names that could pop up in NFL coaching searches this year. The former Ohio State and Florida coach has never coached in the NFL in any capacity.

He had been connected to the job in Washington, but that franchise has already filled its opening, hiring former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera. He’s also been discussed as a candidate for the Dallas Cowboys, assuming they move on from Jason Garrett, something that still hasn’t officially happened.

Now, another franchise is being mentioned as a potential fit for Meyer. It is probably the one you expect.

The Cleveland Browns are set to have another full overhaul, after firing Freddie Kitchens and splitting with general manager John Dorsey.

There are plenty of crossover Ohio State/Browns fans that would probably be pretty thrilled with this match.

I’m hearing that the #Browns have strong interest in former #OhioState head coach Urban Meyer, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2020

The Browns are coming off of a brutal 6-10 season, after incredibly high expectations. Many tabbed the team as a favorite to make the playoffs. Instead, they will pick in the top 10 of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Urban Meyer has a history of developing great offenses, and getting plenty out of his quarterbacks. Seeing him paired with Baker Mayfield, as well as skill position guys like Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. would be quite fun.

Of course, there’s always a bit of a risk hiring a guy out of college. We’ll see what direction the Browns head in.

