Urban Meyer Is Trending After The Jaguars' Win Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars got their biggest win in years on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville topped Dallas in overtime on a game-ending Dak Prescott pick-six. The Jaguars are firmly in the playoff mix in the AFC South.

During and after the game, former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer trended on social media.

Unsurprisingly, the tweets are not flattering.

Yikes.

A Jaguars player admitted that the only real difference in this year's team compared to last year's team is "coaching."

AKA, Urban Meyer is no longer leading this team, so we're prepared to win games.

Meyer is probably just doing just fine, as he went back to television, working for FOX, but it's safe to say his NFL experiment was a disaster.