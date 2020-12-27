Will we see Urban Meyer coaching in the NFL in 2021?

According to multiple reports on Sunday morning, it’s a possibility. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora are both reporting that multiple teams across the league have interest in hiring Meyer.

From ESPN.com:

Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to decide in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams expect to hear his decision in the coming days. Meyer would become one of the most intriguing candidates in this season’s NFL head-coaching cycle. He last coached at Ohio State in 2018 but has never coached at the NFL level.

Multiple NFL teams already have job openings – Atlanta, Detroit, Houston – and there will probably be more on the way.

Which teams are the best fits, though?

Here are our top three:

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers already have the one thing an NFL head coach needs the most – an elite young quarterback. Justin Herbert is very much that. Los Angeles also boasts one of Meyer’s former college football stars in Joey Bosa.

Meyer doesn’t have much coaching experience on the West Coast, but it’s not like he needs to recruit.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Like the Chargers, the Bengals have their young quarterback in Joe Burrow. Unfortunately, Burrow is currently injured and it’s unclear if he’ll be good to go by Week 1 in 2021.

This would be a long rebuild, though, and it could happen in Meyer’s home state.

Meyer’s son plays collegiately at Cincinnati and he wouldn’t have to move very far to take the job. The Bengals haven’t fired Zac Taylor, but if Meyer is interested, maybe they would.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyer rose to college football coaching elite status in the state of Florida, where he led the Gators to multiple national championships.

Jacksonville doesn’t have the same glamour of the Gators’ job, but the Jaguars could have a very promising future. The AFC South franchise is on track to pick No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and land Trevor Lawrence.

***

Where do you want to see Meyer coaching in 2021?