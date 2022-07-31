Urban Meyer Roasted By Former Players: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer had a truly disastrous NFL tenure, as he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars less than one full season into his career.

While Meyer's NFL tenure has been over for several months, he continues to face criticism.

Some of Meyer's former players have spoken out about how much more professional the organization is now compared to last year.

It's clear that Meyer was not liked very much by many of his former Jaguars players.

Jaguars players have been "emphatic" that the culture Doug Pederson has created is better than what they had with Meyer in Jacksonville.

Will a change in culture result in a better on-field product, thought?

We'll find out this fall.