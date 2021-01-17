Vegas Computer’s Score Prediction For Saints vs. Bucs

We’re less than 8 hours away from Part 3 of the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 season battle.

New Orleans got the better of Tampa Bay in the regular season. The Saints swept the Bucs, going 2-0 against the Tom Brady-led franchise in the regular season. Brady was never swept by an AFC East team during his time with the Patriots.

The Saints can go for the extremely rare 3-0 season sweep of the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

New Orleans enters Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay as a slight favorite, though the contest between the Saints and the Bucs is expected to be a close one. OddsShark’s computer model has made its prediction for the game.

Score prediction: Saints 29, Bucs 24

New Orleans enters Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay as a 2.5-point favorite. So, OddsShark’s computer has the Saints both covering the spread and winning the game.

The Saints and the Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The NFC Divisional Round playoff game is set to air on FOX.

The winner of the game between New Orleans and Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.