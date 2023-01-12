Veteran NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Thursday Morning

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The New York Jets confirmed another coaching change Thursday.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that they fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator John Benton after two seasons with the team.

"I love John," Saleh said. "He's been a coach in this league for a very long time. I've been with him for a very long time. Just wanted to go in a different direction."

Benton began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Colorado State in 1987. He's spent the past two decades with six different NFL teams.

The Jets finished a once-promising season with sixth straight losses and only scored 15 points over their last three games. Zach Wilson can't shoulder the blame for all of their shortcomings.

Pro Football Focus rated their offensive line as the league's second-worst ahead of the Tennessee Titans. No team turned fewer of their runs into first downs than the Jets (19.5%).

A stout defense gave the Jets a chance to snap the NFL's longest playoff drought, but the offense didn't offer much help. They also agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.