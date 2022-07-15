Veteran NFL Cornerback Announces Retirement At 34: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Strong safety Jason McCourty #30 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

One of the NFL's most experience defensive backs is calling it a career.

Jason McCourty, 34, announced this Friday afternoon that he's retiring. He played 13 seasons in the NFL.

McCourty ends his NFL career having compiled 744 tackles and 18 interceptions. He played for the Titans, Browns, Patriots and Dolphins.

"After 13 seasons in the NFL, CB Jason McCourty announced his retirement in a moving post on Instagram. The former 2009 sixth-round pick from Rutgers made an impact everywhere he played," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"In honor of Jason McCourty’s retirement, take a look at this from @NFLFilms for 'Turning Point' for Super Bowl LIII. This is high-level chess on the game’s biggest stage," said Mike Garafolo.

"Jason McCourty made one of the most underrated clutch plays in recent Super Bowl memory. He came out of nowhere to break up this sure fire TD pass that would have given the Rams a lead in Super Bowl LIII. Congrats on a great career," wrote Field Yates.

Congratulations on a great career, Jason. Enjoy retirement.