Veteran NFL Cornerback Was Reportedly Arrested On Monday

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was reportedly booked in a Massachusetts jail Monday afternoon.

According to Boston 25 News, the former New England Patriots star was booked at Bristol County Sheriff’s Office on a "family issue" following a probate court appearance.

It's not known if Jackson is being held on bail.

Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times confirmed Julianne Lima's report, adding that a Sheriff's Office spokesperson described the family issue as "non-violent."

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers last offseason after recording eight interceptions in a Pro Bowl season. However, injuries have limited him to five games with his new team.

The Chargers ruled out the 27-year-old for the remainder of the season in October with a ruptured patellar tendon.

Despite numerous injuries, the 8-6 Chargers possess the AFC's final wild-card spot following Sunday's 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. They close the season against three teams (Colts, Rams, and Broncos) with losing records.

No further details are available on Jackson's legal situation as of this writing.