Veteran NFL Kicker Broke An Impressive Record This Year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Kicker Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders gets ready to kick a 47-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 at Allegiant Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Not much went right for the Las Vegas Raiders, who followed a playoff bid by going 6-11 in Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach.

The offense didn't meet lofty expectations, but Daniel Carlson often salvaged drives with points.

Carlson made 11 of his 13 field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer. Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, that gives him the record for most 50-yard makes in a regular season.

Brandon McManus (2020), Justin Tucker (2016), and Blair Walsh (2012) previously shared the milestone with 10 each. However, Evan McPherson made 12 during his 2021 rookie season when counting three postseason makes.

Carlson made a 55-yard field goal in each of the opening two games. Later in the season, he set a personal benchmark by draining a 57-yarder in the fourth quarter of an overtime win over the Denver Broncos.

He matched that career high with another 57-yarder in Week 17's overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to displaying a powerful leg, Carlson made all 20 tries from within 40 yards. He finished his fifth season 34-of-37 on field goals while making 35 of 36 extra-point tries.

While a record-setting season wasn't enough for Carlson to garner Pro Bowl or NFLPA All-Pro recognition, Pro Football Focus named the 27-year-old to its All-Pro Team.