Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday.

Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker moving forward this season.

"Kicker news: The Steelers have activated K Chris Boswell from IR to the active roster and released K Matthew Wright," Brooke Pryor announced.

Wright has been in the league since 2019, playing for teams like the Chiefs, Lions, Jaguars and Steelers.

He's made 40 of 46 field goal attempts, including a career long of 59 yards.

Wright shouldn't have too much of a problem finding a new NFL team.