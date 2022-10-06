Veteran NFL Kicker Is Expected To Miss Sunday's Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: A military planes fly between the goalposts prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have a longtime fixture available this weekend.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, kicker Jake Elliott will likely miss their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury. He's not expected to miss much time beyond Sunday.

Cameron Dicker, whom the Eagles signed to the active roster on Tuesday, will probably take Elliott's place.

Elliott has played the Eagles' last 84 games since assuming the job in Week 2 of the 2017 season. He made his first Pro Bowl last season after converting 30 of 33 field-goal attempts and all 44 extra-point tries.

With the 4-0 Eagles finishing plenty of drives in the end zone, the 27-year-old has made one field goal in each of their games. Patrick Peterson blocked a 40-yard try in Week 2's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

If Elliott can't play, Dicker is poised to make his NFL debut. The 22-year-old made 60 of 79 field-goal attempts at Texas, where he also punted last year.

The Eagles will face the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.