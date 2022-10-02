Veteran NFL Kicker Out For Personal Reasons Today

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 16: A general view of the exterior of Soldier Field before the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL placekicker has been ruled out of Sunday's game for personal reasons.

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play for the NFC North franchise on Sunday.

Santos did not travel with the team to New York for personal reasons. He will not kick on Sunday.

"Cairo Santos, who has been away dealing with a personal issue, has been ruled out vs. the #Giants. Michael Badgley will kick," Ian Rapoport reports.

Our thoughts are with Santos and his family on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully everything is OK.