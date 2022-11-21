Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon.

Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers.

"The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday.

The Titans announced the official move on social media on Monday afternoon.

Tennessee improved to 7-3 on the year with the Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Titans will have a new kicker moving forward.