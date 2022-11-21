Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon.
Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers.
"The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday.
The Titans announced the official move on social media on Monday afternoon.
The Titans will have a new kicker moving forward.