Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view EverBank Field during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers September 13, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry.

Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017.

The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason, though they're now cutting him with an injury designation.

Fry has played for several different teams over the course of his career.

The former Gamecocks star has an 83.3 percent career kick percentage with a long of 44 yards.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Fry get another chance somewhere.