Veteran NFL Kicker Responds To The Cheating Accusations

Football Zebras reported last week that the NFL warned officials to look out for a particular kicking tactic they spotted during the season.

In Week 14's game against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles emergency holder Britain Covey appeared to use a small white object to help spot the ball for kicker Jake Elliott. League rules prohibit using articles to assist in field-goal or extra-point attempts.

When asked about the potential violation ahead of Saturday's playoff rematch against the Giants, Elliott insisted they did nothing illegal.

"It's just literally to mark the spot," Elliott said, per NJ.com's Chris Franklin. "It's part of the playing surface, like a piece of grass or something like that."

Elliott added that most teams deploy similar tactics, and they have already spoken to the league about the situation.

"When we talked to them, we explained what we're doing, and they saw what we were doing," Elliott said. "Probably 30 teams do it around the league. It's just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is. Everything we've done has been completely legal."

Football Zebras responded to the report by saying they "beg to differ." However, they clarified that the Eagles weren't the only team caught using objects as a marker.

By rule, the referees could call unsportsmanlike conduct. However, Football Zebras said the official "should simply walk over and pick it up" if they notice the use of an outside object before the snap.

Despite Elliott saying they did nothing wrong, the game crew could be on higher alert for any possible infractions when the Eagles host the Giants this Saturday night.