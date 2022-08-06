Veteran NFL Linebacker Is Reportedly Retiring At 31

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New Orleans Saints officially announced the signing of veteran free-agent linebacker Kiko Alonso. However, it appears he's changed his mind about his future in the National Football League.

Alonso, 31, is reportedly retiring from professional football just a day after officially signing with the Saints.

An unexpected move by the veteran, but he's clearly ready to call it a career.

"Kiko Alonso has retired, per source. The #Saints brought him in for one training camp practice, after playing the 2019 season in New Orleans. He’s decided to hang it up after 6 seasons in the #NFL@WWLTV," said Brooke Kirchhofer.

Kiko Alonso, a former Oregon star, has been playing in the NFL since 2013. He played for the Bills, Eagles, Dolphins and Saints. He finishes his career with 588 tackles and 10 interceptions.

As noted by both fans and analysts, the Saints really need some depth at linebacker ahead of the 2022 season.

"Saints might need to sign another linebacker with Kiko Alonso retiring. Team is down D'Marco Jackson right now and might need another MLB to fill the roster," said Nick Underhill.

Congratulations to Kiko Alonso on a great career. Enjoy retirement.