Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman Suspended For 6 Games

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer is currently unsigned, but even if he joins a team soon, he won’t be able to help them early in the 2021 season.

Veldheer has been suspended for the first six weeks of the season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The reason for the punishment was not provided.

The 33-year-old Veldheer last played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, starting one regular season game and then the team’s AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. He then nearly made history after being signed by the Green Bay Packers off the Colts’ practice squad the following week.

Veldheer could have become the first person in NFL history to start for two different teams in the same postseason, but he was eventually placed on the Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list before the team’s Divisional Round game.

A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders out of Hillsdale College in 2010, Veldheer spent his first four seasons in silver and black. He then played four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.

Veldheer would have stints with the Broncos (2018) and Packers (2019) before his cameo with the Colts last year.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.