Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman Suspended For 6 Games

Veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer is currently unsigned, but even if he joins a team soon, he won’t be able to help them early in the 2021 season.

Veldheer has been suspended for the first six weeks of the season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The reason for the punishment was not provided.

The 33-year-old Veldheer last played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, starting one regular season game and then the team’s AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. He then nearly made history after being signed by the Green Bay Packers off the Colts’ practice squad the following week.

Veldheer could have become the first person in NFL history to start for two different teams in the same postseason, but he was eventually placed on the Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list before the team’s Divisional Round game.

A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders out of Hillsdale College in 2010, Veldheer spent his first four seasons in silver and black. He then played four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.

Veldheer would have stints with the Broncos (2018) and Packers (2019) before his cameo with the Colts last year.