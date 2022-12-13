Veteran NFL Quarterback Has Stepped Away From Team

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the Atlanta Falcons.

According to The Athletic's Josh Kendall, head coach Arthur Smith left the team to address a "chronic" knee issue. However, Smith said the knee is "nothing that has been an issue this season."

Furthermore, the Falcons learned that Mariota planned to step away Friday, a day after they named rookie Desmond Ridder the new starting quarterback.

"Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions," Smith said. "It's part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans."

Smith was the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator when they sat Mariota for Ryan Tannehill in 2019. He said telling a player he's benched is "never easy."

"You try to be truthful," Smith said. "Whether they agree or not, those are the conversations you have to have."

Playing every game before Atlanta's Week 14 bye, Mariota posted an 88.2 quarterback rating with 19 total touchdowns. Only the Chicago Bears have tallied fewer passing yards or attempts this season.

Although the Falcons are 5-8, they're only a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South. Ridder will make his NFL debut this Sunday in a critical road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Smith said he anticipates Mariota going on the injured reserve, which would make him ineligible for the regular season's final four games. However, he said the issue wasn't related to his decision to start Ridder and called it Mariota's "prerogative" to step away.