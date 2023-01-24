Veteran NFL Quarterback Interested In Starting Coaching

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 28: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills and Davis Webb #7 of the Buffalo Bills talk during training camp at the Adpro Sports Training Center on July 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Davis Webb made the first start of his NFL career to conclude the 2022 regular season. The delayed debut could mark the end of his playing days.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Webb has "expressed interest" in pursuing a coaching career. The Buffalo Bills offered him their quarterbacks coach position last offseason.

Webb spent most of the last six seasons on various practice squads. However, the New York Giants let him throw his first NFL passes in a Week 18 game that didn't affect their playoff seeding.

The 28-year-old completed 23 of 40 attempts for 168 yards and a touchdown while running for 41 yards and a score in a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Webb accrued 4,295 passing yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior at California before the Giants made him a third-round pick in 2017. He didn't see the field as a rookie before spending the following year on the New York Jets' practice squad.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback played four snaps -- handoffs and kneel downs in three years with the Bills before returning to the Giants in 2022.

Webb could begin a new chapter if receiving a coaching opportunity this offseason.