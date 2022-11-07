Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning.

The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion.

Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.

Eason, who starred collegiately at Georgia and Washington, previously played for the Colts and the Seahawks.

The Panthers made the move on Monday morning.

The Panthers are choosing to go forward with Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker and Sam Darnold at the quarterback position.

Carolina benched Walker for Mayfield in the second half of Sunday afternoon's game.

Interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters postgame that he was undecided on the quarterback situation moving forward into Week 10.