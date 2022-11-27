Veteran NFL Running Back Benched On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL running back is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon's game.

James Robinson, the 24-year-old New York Jets running back, will not be playing on Sunday.

The Jets have made the veteran running back inactive for this afternoon's game.

"RB James Robinson is INACTIVE -- a healthy scratch. Rookie RB Zonovan Knight is active," Rich Cimini tweeted.

Robinson, who had a promising start to his career in Jacksonville, is reportedly healthy, but he won't be playing for the Jets this weekend.

It's unclear what's going on with Robinson, but it's clear that the Jets don't have big plans for him at the moment.