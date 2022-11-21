Veteran NFL Running Back Cut After Sunday's Loss

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL running back has been cut following his team's loss on Sunday.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have cut a key offensive player following the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been waived.

"The #Broncos make a move following Sunday’s loss, as Denver has waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon. A respected player who spent 3 years with the Broncos, Gordon’s fumbles proved too much. A fresh start for all parties," he reported.

Gordon, who starred collegiately at Wisconsin, had been with the Broncos for three years.

However, Gordon has struggled with ball security and had seen his role lessened in recent years.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star will now get a fresh start somewhere else.

Denver lost to Las Vegas on Sunday, as the Broncos fell to 3-7 on the season following the latest divisional loss.