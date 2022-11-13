Veteran NFL Running Back Didn't Start On Sunday Morning

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began Sunday morning's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a different look.

Rachaad White started the Week 10 contest ahead of Leonard Fournette. The rookie played more snaps than the six-year pro through Tampa Bay's opening three drives.

However, anybody rostering Fournette in fantasy football leagues shouldn't panic. He ran the ball eight times on an ensuing 13-play drive he concluded with a one-yard touchdown run.

Despite White drawing the start, Fournette has 12 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. White, meanwhile, has run for 29 yards on nine handoffs.

And at least Fournette is there. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, he nearly missed the trip to Germany due to passport issues.

Nobody can blame head coach Todd Bowles for trying to ignite his backfield. The Bucs entered the game with an NFL-worst 60.7 rushing yards per game. Fournette, who hasn't exceeded 65 rushing yards since beginning with 127 in Week 1, went into Munich averaging a listless 3.3 yards per carry.

Tampa Bay could give its third-round pick more reps in a shared backfield. The experiment is working fairly thus far, as the Buccaneers enter halftime with a 14-0 lead.