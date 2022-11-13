ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name.

Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official.

The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke.

"Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the PS for today's game, was born Randy Johnson, but he told me this week he legally changed his name to Duke since it was what everyone called him growing up. So it's not just a nickname," Sal Capaccio tweeted on Sunday morning.

That's a pretty strong move from Duke.

Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Bills and the Vikings is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.