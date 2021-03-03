Veteran NFL TE Delanie Walker Makes Decision On 2021 Season

After sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and physical health reasons, veteran tight end Delanie Walker wants to play in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Walker is healthy and ready to contribute after a year on the sidelines. Injuries limited the 36-year-old pass catcher to eight games combined in 2018 and 2019.

From 2015-17, Walker was a star for the Tennessee Titans. He reached three consecutive Pro Bowls, produced a 1,000-yard season in 2015 and caught 16 touchdowns passes in 46 games.

A broken ankle in Week 1 ended his 2018 season prematurely and more ankle trouble further limited him during the 2019 campaign.

Former Titans' TE Delanie Walker, who took off last season due to COVID and to get 100 percent healthy, intends to play again in 2021, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021

A sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006, Walker has posted 504 receptions, 5,888 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.

He became a No. 1 tight end after joining the Titans in 2013, but will likely be best utilized in a No. 2 tight end role in the NFL moving forward.