Veteran NFL TE Delanie Walker Makes Decision On 2021 Season

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker gets tackled by a Broncos defender.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Tight end Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans leaps with the football over defensive back Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos while being tackled by linebacker A.J. Johnson #45 during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

After sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and physical health reasons, veteran tight end Delanie Walker wants to play in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Walker is healthy and ready to contribute after a year on the sidelines. Injuries limited the 36-year-old pass catcher to eight games combined in 2018 and 2019.

From 2015-17, Walker was a star for the Tennessee Titans. He reached three consecutive Pro Bowls, produced a 1,000-yard season in 2015 and caught 16 touchdowns passes in 46 games.

A broken ankle in Week 1 ended his 2018 season prematurely and more ankle trouble further limited him during the 2019 campaign.

A sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006, Walker has posted 504 receptions, 5,888 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.

He became a No. 1 tight end after joining the Titans in 2013, but will likely be best utilized in a No. 2 tight end role in the NFL moving forward.


