Veteran NFL TE Trey Burton Signs With New Team

Five days ago, the Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton. He was set to enter this third year of a four-year contract.

Burton struggled to stay healthy during the 2019 season, missing a majority of the campaign. Chicago also landed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency – a deal fans weren’t pleased with at the time.

After adding Graham and having eight (yes, eight) other tight ends on the roster, the Bears decided it was the right time to pass up on Burton. A few days after being cut, the former Philadelphia Eagles tight end has a new team.

On Wednesday afternoon, Burton’s agent announced he signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll take over for Eric Ebron, who signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨#TeamESM client Trey Burton has agreed to terms with the @Colts! We’re so excited for @TreyBurton8 to reunite with Head Coach Frank Reich! pic.twitter.com/kkFGaNq0Xu — EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt) April 22, 2020

Burton became a fan-favorite during his run with the Philadelphia Eagles. After winning a Super Bowl, he inked a four-year, $32 million deal with the Bears.

However, after just two seasons in Chicago, he’s on the move once again. Burton racked up just 14 receptions for 84 yards in his final season with the team.

Now he’ll line up with fellow tight end Jack Doyle and catch passes from new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers this season.