Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Admits He's Frustrated

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Brandin Cooks is back with the Houston Texans after missing their Week 9 game.

Following rampant speculation, the 1-6-1 Texans didn't trade the veteran wide receiver before the Nov. 1 deadline. When speaking to reporters Thursday, per Shaun Bijani of 610 KILT AM, Cooks admitted to feeling some discontent.

"Man, I'm human. I'm frustrated, absolutely," Cooks said. "I want to win. That's not the case. That's what's going on. That's the way I express my emotion. I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense."

Cooks said the team's poor start accounts for "some of it," but he wouldn't elaborate further on his relationship with the team.

"How I'm feeling right now, take a day-by-day process," Cooks said. "I'm here now for the time being. As far as everything else getting worked out, we'll keep that internal."

After not getting traded, the 29-year-old made a cryptic Twitter post seemingly directed toward the Texans.

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," he wrote on Nov. 1. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

While he stopped short of classifying Houston's situation as a rebuild Thursday, Cooks said he wants "to win and compete now." However, he downplayed any concerns over his role in the offense.

After catching 90 of 134 targets for 1,037 yards last season, Cooks has secured 32 of 54 targets for 354 yards in seven games. The Texans rank 28th in scoring and 29th in total offense.

Back at practice this week, Cooks is poised to play against the New York Giants this Sunday.