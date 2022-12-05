Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut Before Monday Night's Game
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released before his team's Monday night game.
The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Kevin White ahead of the Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
White, a former first round pick, was cut to make room for another wide receiver on Monday.
"The #Saints waived WR Kevin White prior to tonight's game. WR Kirk Merritt gets the call-up from the practice squad," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday afternoon.
The Saints and the Bucs are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.
Monday night's game will air on ESPN.