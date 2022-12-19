Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut Before Monday's Game

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been cut before his team's game on Monday night.

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon that veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been released.

Watkins was viewed by some as a potential impact player for the Packers this season, especially following the trade of Davante Adams to Las Vegas. But Watkins was never really able to latch on in Green Bay.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

"Any team claiming Sammy Watkins would take the rest of his one-year contract, including just $186,667 in base salary plus $19,411.67 for each game he's active the rest of the regular season," he reported on Monday.

The Packers are set to take on the Rams on Monday Night Football this evening.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.