Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season.

According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

"The #Titans are releasing WR Josh Gordon off their practice squad, source said. He played in two games and did not record any stats," he reported.

It will be interesting to see if Gordon gets another opportunity in the NFL.

This might have been his last shot to latch on with a team.