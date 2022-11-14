Video: Aaron Rodgers Had 3-Word Message For Mike McCarthy

Aaron Rodgers got the best of Mike McCarthy on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Following the game, Rodgers and McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl together, embraced at midfield.

"I love you," Rodgers could be heard telling McCarthy after the game.

Rodgers had made it clear that he has nothing but love for his former head coach.

“I’ll always be tied with him,” Rodgers said leading up to Sunday, “because of the connection that we had and the years we spent together. Obviously my longest-tenured coach, longest-tenured play caller. Thankful for those years, and thankful maybe a little bit more as the years go by.”

Rodgers has made it clear he is thankful for McCarthy.

“Thankful for the incredible moments – the highs that we had, there were many of them – and thankful for the low moments, too. Because it gives you perspective on life. Life is not all about the beautiful ups. It’s the downs that you learn the most lessons on, I think.”

The Packers improved to 4-6 with the win on Sunday, while the Cowboys fell to 6-3.