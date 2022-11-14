Video: Aaron Rodgers Is Furious With Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers are heading to overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas and Green Bay are tied, 28-28, heading into overtime on Sunday.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not happy with his team's final play call, though. On a third and one near midfield, the Packers called a play-action pass. They were stopped.

Following the play, Rodgers went off on his head coach, with some expletive-laced comments.

Video of Rodgers going off on LaFleur has gone viral on social media on Sunday night.

Here's the official video, from FOX.

The game is airing on FOX.