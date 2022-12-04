Video: Aaron Rodgers' Message For Bears Crowd Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue to own the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay overcame a 16-3 deficit to secure a 28-19 victory over its NFC North rival at Soldier Field. The Packers have now won their last eight games against the Bears.

Near the end of the game, Rodgers saluted the Chicago crowd.

Last year, Rodgers shouted "I still own you" at Bears fans after scoring a late rushing touchdown to seal a 24-14 win. The 5-8 Packers remain on life support despite Sunday's win, but the 39-year-old continued to troll the opposing crowd.

While Rodgers has often dominated the Bears, that wasn't the case Sunday. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay ran for 175 yards while the defense procured three key takeaways to secure the win.

The Packers have a late Week 14 bye before returning to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.