Video: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson Postgame Handshake Goes Viral

The New York Jets put the NFL on notice with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers had a nice moment at the end of Sunday's game.

As the final seconds ticked down, the two quarterbacks embraced on the field and shared some words.

On Sunday morning, Wilson's father wrote on Twitter that "dreams come true" in reference to his son facing the MVP. He said they have studied Rodgers' "every moment" over the years.

Wilson also said he's watched Rodgers closely for years and called himself a "fanboy" when meeting the Packers star at a joint practice last year.

The second-year passer didn't need to outduel the grizzled veteran. Wilson completed 10 of just 18 pass attempts for 110 yards.

Rookie Breece Hall led a potent rushing attack with 116 yards and a score, and the Jets' defense stymied Green Bay to 4.0 yards per play. Rodgers went 26-of-41 for 246 yards and a score.

The 4-2 Jets will oppose another former Super Bowl-winning quarterback next weekend when facing Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Rodgers, meanwhile, will look to steer the 3-3 Packers back on track against the Washington Commanders.