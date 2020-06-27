Video: Antonio Brown Spotted Working Out With NFL QB

Over the past few weeks, reports have indicated that several NFL teams are interested in star free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to a report from NFL insider Michael Silver, the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have had “internal discussions” about signing Brown. Not long after the initial report came out, NFL insider Ian Rapoport expanded on Silver’s report.

Rapoport said there are more than two teams interested in the veteran wideout. According to Rapoport at least four teams and possibly five teams have had internal discussions on adding Brown.

In the wake of those reports, Brown posted a series of videos to his Instagram account. He was spotted working out with a young NFL quarterback – in the dark.

He and Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins hit the field on Friday night. Car lights helped illuminate the field as the seven-time Pro Bowler caught passes from the former fist-round pick.

Check it out.

Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown’s chemistry has reached Running Routes In The Dark levels pic.twitter.com/PjzjnqSpMp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 27, 2020

Brown started the 2019 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but bounced around the league. Pittsburgh traded him to the then-Oakland Raiders before the 2019 NFL draft kicked off.

He made it just a few months with the Raiders and never suited up in the silver and black before the team released him. Brown most recently played for the New England Patriots.

He suited up for the Patriots in one game, hauling in four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Will he have a team in 2020?