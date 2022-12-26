Video Appears To Show When Tua Tagovailoa Injured Head

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa has again entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, that his starting quarterback is back in the protocol. Tagovailoa met with doctors after experiencing some concussion symptoms.

McDaniel didn't clarify when Tagovailoa's latest head injury happened, but many Twitter users identified one likely play from Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was one of multiple people to post a clip of Tagovailoa's head banging on the ground after getting dragged down by a Packers defender.

The Dolphins led 20-10 at the time. Tua stayed in the game and threw three interceptions in a 26-20 loss.

It's a scary situation the Dolphins and NFL cannot take lightly.

This is the third incident involving Tagovailoa this season, but the Dolphins claimed he left their Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills with a back injury. When playing four days later, he got carted off the field after displaying a "fencing response" linked to head trauma.

He missed two games following the first confirmed concussion. Bennet Omalu, the doctor who discovered CTE, suggested the 24-year-old should retire.

The Dolphins need to snap a four-game losing streak this weekend to maintain possession of a playoff spot, but Tagovailoa playing seems unlikely.