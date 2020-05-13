Video: Awesome Drew Brees Pool Trick Shot Is Going Viral

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been working on his trick-shot game while holed up inside his house like the rest of us.

Brees, 41, signed a two-year deal with the Saints this offseason. He’s committed to playing for at least one more season. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with New Orleans’ QB position following the 2020 season. Taysom Hill is currently one of the highest-paid QBs in the league and Jameis Winston was brought in, as well.

Whenever Brees decides to retire, he could give professional trick-shotting a try.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback revealed his “underwater blind basketball trick shot” today. Brees goes underwater with a football with his eyes closed, pops up out of the water, blindly throws the football toward the basketball hoop and sinks it.

Brees’ sons were certainly impressed. We are too:

The question, of course, is how many tries did this take? It’s impressive either way, but it would be pretty awesome (albeit unlikely) if it was attempt No. 1.

Brees is coming off a 2019 season in which he threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Saints had a tough loss to the Vikings in the playoffs, but are hoping to make a deeper run this season.

New Orleans is scheduled to open the 2020 season Week 1 against Tom Brady and the Bucs.