Video: Worst Interception Of The NFL Season Is Going Viral

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are pulling out all the stops for the No. 1 pick.

Chicago sat Justin Fields for its final regular-season game. The Bears instead opted to start Nathan Peterman against the Minnesota Vikings.

They benched him for Tim Boyle, who promptly made a bizarrely bad throw.

On the third play of his first drive, the 28-year-old overthrew intended receiver Chase Claypool by over 10 yards. There was nobody in sight besides Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, who secured his fifth interception of the season.

Here's a look at the head-scratching pick.

Boyle quickly showed why he hadn't played at all this year before Sunday. He has lost all three of his career NFL starts, throwing six interceptions in those 2021 shortcomings with the Detroit Lions. The former Eastern Kentucky quarterback entered Sunday with a career 64.2 quarterback rating.

Fields showed progress in his second season, but the Bears entered Week 18 with a nine-game losing streak. They'll receive the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if they lose again and the Houston Texans defeat the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans are up 17-7, and the Bears trail 19-6 with each game at halftime.