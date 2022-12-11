Video: Biggest Hit Of The NFL Season On Sunday

Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs off the field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

That had to hurt...

Sunday afternoon, Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick unloaded on Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

The hit, arguably the most noteworthy of the NFL season, resulted in a flag, though it was picked up by the officials.

Baltimore's quarterback had to exit the game following the massive collision.

"Big hit by Minkah on Huntley that flag was picked up on," a Steelers fan wrote.

Collisions don't get much nastier than that one. Good for the referees for not handing out a penalty on that one, too.

The Ravens are currently leading the Steelers, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon.