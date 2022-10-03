Video: Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

It's not often that you see Bill Belichick spend a lot of time in the postgame handshake line, especially following a crushing loss.

But that's what happened on Sunday night.

The Packers defeated the Patriots in overtime. Following the game, Belichick spent a lot of time on the field with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Fans were surprised to see Belichick spend so much time on the field with a player.

It's clear that Belichick has a ton of respect for the Packers quarterback. He made that clear this week.

“We try to do that every week. Try not to give the quarterbacks any more information than you need to — after you’re in position to play. So, sometimes the formations force you to do a little bit of it,” Belichick said in his press conference this week. “But yeah, we certainly don’t want to give him anything more than what he already has. He’s seen it all a million times. They don’t turn the ball over. He doesn’t make many mistakes — he never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there and he makes a few plays that really aren’t there. And then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those.

“I think that’s one of the things that makes him a great quarterback. He’s got a great arm, he’s got great touch. He’s accurate. He helps the team win. He does the things they need to do to win. And he makes some plays that there’s not many guys that could make. But, he doesn’t try to do that all the time and makes good decisions. Certainly, very protective of the ball and the operation of the offense. He’s got a lot of freedom — which he should. And he makes a lot — a lot — of good decisions.”

That respect was once again on display postgame.