Video: Bills Return Opening Kickoff For A Touchdown

Wow, Buffalo!

The Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Patriots on Sunday. Buffalo, playing for the first time since defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, had a truly miraculous start to the game on Sunday.

"CHILLS," the Bills announced on Sunday afternoon, right after the kickoff.

It doesn't get much more special than this.

Hamlin, watching the game from the hospital, went viral on social media during the opening kickoff.

"OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he tweeted..

Hamlin and his family are watching Sunday's Bills vs. Patriots game from the hospital.

The Bills are leading the Patriots, 7-0, early on in Sunday afternoon's game.