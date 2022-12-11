Video: Brock Purdy's Dad Goes Viral In The Stands

Have a day, Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is making his first start on Sunday afternoon. It's coming against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco is leading Tampa Bay, 21-0, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Purdy just threw his first touchdown pass. Following the touchdown pass, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands.

"Brock Purdy's dad feeling all the emotions watching his son," Bleacher Report tweeted.

Now, that's what it's truly all about.

The Purdy family made the trip to San Francisco to watch Tom Brady, but they got a major bonus, getting to see their son's first NFL start, as well.

San Francisco and Tampa Bay are playing on FOX.